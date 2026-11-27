Digging Deep 2 is a Motherload-like about mining on Mars

Drill deep into the core, seeking out ore and rescuing crewmates

Grow your base, unlock new rooms and eventually venture into the Volcano

As I often say, you can trace a direct line from the world of Flash games to the popular picks on mobile today. Just take a look at Digging Deep, and you can see more than a bit of inspiration from the classic Motherload. But in Digging Deep 2: Mine & Build, developer Bitrealms Studio is going even bigger than before.

Digging Deep 2's aim is simple: you have a base and a mining rig. You need to mine downwards into the shaft, navigating across each node and seeking out both ore to take back to the surface, as well as oxygen to let you dig deeper. Not to mention keeping your sensors peeled for crew members still trapped below.

Back to base

Of course, if you manage to survive your trip, once you reach the surface you'll make use of the goods you gathered to upgrade your base and expand it with new rooms. From there, you can convert your ore into building materials or simply trade it for more resources.

It's all quite simple, but not primitive. If, like me, you sank hours into Motherload, then you can definitely see the appeal. And it's a formula other developers have run with, including the likes of Dome Keeper, which took a more minimalist approach to the format.

Finally, if you want even more challenge, you can unlock the Volcano and see how long you last in its metal-melting depths. All in all, if you're looking for mining and exploration, Digging Deep 2 looks to be a neat little option.

Speaking of new releases though, maybe you're in the mood for something a little more introspective? Well, in that case you're in luck, because I've just reviewed Vampire Therapist, an engaging and intriguing visual novel that has you working to help your fellow undead to cope with their immortal problems.