Knight & Dragon Side Story offers a new take on the format for mobile

Take on real-time battles as Side Story ditches traditional JRPG turn-based combat

Explore the same world and build your character to battle evil

We cover a lot of smaller, more niche series on the site here. And one of them that has recently cropped up is Knight & Dragon, a text-based JRPG series full of plenty of number-crunching and grind. Now, developer Shinjiro Nakagawa is trying something new with the launch of Knight & Dragon Side Story.

As you may have already gleaned from the headline, the core change of Knight & Dragon Side Story is that it ditches the traditional turn-based JRPG combat in favour of real-time action. It's not fully 3D, however, as instead you'll be tasked with actively dodging attacks in the style of something like Undertale, making for a more fast-paced adventure.

On the side

The shift from turn-based to real-time is something I'm sure will be a divisive one amongst players of Knight & Dragon. But that's probably why this is pitched as a side story, and not a part of the main continuity of games.

For me, the only issue is the traces of AI art seen in some of the icons, at least to my eye. Which is a shame because I think part of the charm of the Knight & Dragon series is the way in which they work by using text and basic icons. You lose some of that with the generated assets.

Still, if you're willing to give it a shot, I reckon that this will present a very interesting departure from the norm for fans of Knight & Dragon. And you can find it right now on iOS and Android!

In the meantime, though, if you want, you can find some of the other big releases on mobile that we think are worth playing in one simple place. Our list of the five new mobile games to try this week offers some interesting picks which we think are worth checking out.