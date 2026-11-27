Blackwater Mill, coming soon to mobile, is an indie horror game set in the Pennines

A deep mine, set for demolition, has gone quiet, and it's up to you to find out why

But the dark, dank depths will be the least of your worries once you get in there...

It seems as though every facet of American society has been explored in horror, from the high towers of luxury to the dark backwoods. But the same is not true of other countries, including the UK, especially with so many dark, decrepit corners to explore. That's what Yorkshire bashed Wrenhaven Ltd. are looking to resolve with their upcoming mobile horror game Blackwater Mill.

Blackwater Mill sees you step into the role of Sam, the project manager for the demolition of the titular mill. Venturing up into the Pennine mountains of Yorkshire during a dark, rainy night, you find yourself trapped in the mill, and it's up to you to find out what happened to leave it infested with the unquiet dead.

Miller lite

Now let's address the elephant in the room, or the mine at least. Blackwater Mill is not a particularly good-looking game; in fact, you might say it looks positively crude. But, equally, I can't help but admire the ambition Wrenhaven Ltd. has put into this. A five-chapter horror game is ambitious even for full studios, let alone a tiny indie.

And, in truth, there's not much in the way of Brit horror on other platforms, let alone on mobile. If you've never had the pleasure of visiting abandoned mines on a tour, and feeling the all-pervading darkness when the lights go out, it's hard to describe how mesmerising and terrifying it can be.

To be honest, if you can get past the initial (very) janky graphics, there's something also rather unnerving about Blackwater Mill's undead miners. And while it may not sway those of you who want a high-fidelity experience on mobile, it's well worth a look when it does release for Android very soon, and iOS later.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other spine-chillers there are on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best horror games on Android? Featuring plenty of bona fide terrors to keep you up these long winter nights.