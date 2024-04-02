The Mystery Of Eigengrau challenges you to solve puzzles and escape across an atmospheric horror game, out now on Android

"Stay hidden - something's coming."

Solve puzzles to escape and survive

Atmospheric visuals and sound effects

Your actions have lasting consequences

Rigor Mortis Interactive has officially launched The Mystery Of Eigengrau on Google Play, letting Android horror fans get their hands on this creepy title crafted by a one-man development team. The horror title offers an escape room experience where you can solve puzzles to survive, all presented with atmospheric visuals and sounds to really ramp up the suspense.

In The Mystery of Eigengrau, you can look forward to discovering a haunting narrative where your choices direct the path you need to go. Your actions will also have consequences on the dynamic environment, with immersive sound effects that add to the spine-tingling scenes within the game.

You'll also go on a hunt for hidden objects to progress, but the challenge is that while doing so, all kinds of atrocities will come out of the woodwork. As the title of the game suggests, you'll essentially need to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding the place - whether or not you'll make it out unscathed is entirely up to your actions.

From the first few seconds of the trailer alone, you can already feel the suspense with the line that says, "Stay hidden - something's coming." It's always that unknown thing that's after you that raises the bar, isn't it?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading The Mystery Of Eigengrau on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, with the iOS version soon to follow.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.