Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL gives away free Gems and more to celebrate 60 million global downloads

Volcanic Emperor and Bonfire as well as "Unchained" cards up for grabs

Grab 1,000 Gems for free

New Selection Pack up for grabs

Limited-time in-game store sale

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. (KONAMI) is ramping up the festivities within Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, inviting everyone to come and join the fun as the popular digital card game surpasses 60 million downloads across the globe. In particular, you can look forward to scoring 1,000 Gems simply by logging into the game - you can also get your hands on a new Selection Pack for free.

In the latest celebrations within Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, you can expect to nab freebies from the brand-new "Blazing Arena". Here, you can make use of the "Volcanic" archetype with cards such as Volcanic Emperor and Bonfire as well as "Unchained" cards.

If you happen to have some resources to spare, you can take advantage of the limited sale within the Store to hoard more Gems. All these will run until April 23rd, so you've still got plenty of time to stock up on those freebies while you can.

Are you a newbie to the title? Why not take a look at our Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL beginner's guide for some tips and tricks you can use to get your feet wet? You can also check out our guide on meta decks to make sure you stay ahead of the competition when you're out there duelling.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the 60-million milestone, you can do so by downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.