The Kingdom: Medieval Tales will bring a fresh medieval world to life on iOS and Android

Build, guide, and nurture

Shape a medieval town where every citizen is distinct

Build a cosy village life with farming. crafting, and romance

Combination of city-building, role-playing, and storytelling

BoomBit has just announced their latest project, The Kingdom: Medieval Tales, where you're either building cities or finding love. You're thrown into a feudal world where every decision matters, not just for your settlement but for the people who call it home. It’s a life simulation RPG that mixes cosy storytelling with the depth of city-building and role-playing.

You’ll begin your journey in The Kingdom: Medieval Tales with a small village and the chance to shape it into something greater. Houses, farms, and workshops form the backbone of your settlement, but it’s the people inside those walls who bring it to life. Each settler comes with their own story, goals, and relationships.

Some of these inhabitants will form friendships, while others will fall in love. Every so often, rivalries might stir some drama in your community, requiring some intervention. Even if you're busy laying down new roads or crafting tools, you may have to take a break or two to see how these stories unfold.

Of course, your town won’t always be free of challenges. Beyond the cosy setting lies a need to defend what you’ve built. Training defenders to guard your walls and sending adventurers into the wilderness balances the warmth of daily life with the risks of the outside world. And all this is tied together with farming, crafting and trade systems that will allow your people to thrive.

Are you ready to build your settlement? Pre-register for The Kingdom: Medieval Tales now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to be free-to-play with in-app purchases. While we don’t have a fixed release date, the RPG is expected to drop on virtual storefronts on September 18th.

