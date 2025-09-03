Volley Girls: HS Volleyball opens pre-registration on iOS and Android with a release coming soon

Anime-style volleyball

Pre-registration is now open for Volley Girls on iOS and Android

Features story, league, and tournament modes with live commentary

Team-building, elemental skills, and school-based buffs add customisation

Daeri Soft’s Volley Girls: HS Volleyball is gearing up for release soon, with pre-registration now open on iOS and Android. This upcoming volleyball sim puts you in the centre of the course, giving you the chance to build and lead a team of high school athletes as they chase their championship dreams. From school gyms to national stages, you’ll be going all the way on this journey.

In Volley Girls, you’ll guide first-year student Han Jisoo as she realises her hunger for the sport and builds a roster of rookies who refuse to back down. The story mode runs alongside seasonal leagues and tournaments, letting you fight through high-stakes matches and push your squad toward glory.

The anime-inspired action doesn’t take away from the play-by-play commentary and broadcast-style presentation, making it feel like a volleyball sim with real competitions where every spike, block, and serve can turn the momentum in an instant.

Gameplay-wise, you’ve got a precise 4-on-4 control system, letting you serve, set, and smash with timing-based mechanics that reward quick reactions. It offers Normal and Pro modes to choose from. Each player has signature skills, from flaming spikes to iron-wall blocks, with elemental effects that can double your damage, extend rallies, or even drain opponents over time.

Furthermore, team-building is just as important as your reflexes. You'll scout players from across different schools, assemble position-based lineups, and unlock School Buffs when you manage to field a roster of teammates from the same alma mater. As you progress, training and customisation open up ways to boost stats and create your powerhouse.

Volley Girls: HS Volleyball is expected to release on September 26th. If you're interested, you can pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to be free-to-play with in-app purchases.