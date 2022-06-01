The King of Fighters ALLSTAR welcomes new playable character and fresh content in latest update

Netmarble has announced a new update for The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, letting players engage in thrilling fighting action on mobile with a new playable fighter, fresh battle cards, limited-time events and more.

In particular, the fast-paced title is adding Natural EX Angel to The King of Fighters ALLSTAR's roster as inspired by The King of Fighters XV. Players can enjoy a 40% boost in [Extreme] Fighter’s ATK as well as a Critical DMG increase by 60%. She can also unleash devastating poison damage with her Special Skill on all enemies.

The Angel Special Card has been added - when this battle card is equipped, players can enjoy a Special Skill granted to their fighter with a boost of 2% for ATK, 4.5% for Active Skill DMG and 6% for Critical DMG.

Other additions include a new EX Rush Dungeon, the EX Angel and Leona Event Tower, the XV Angel Event Codex, the Tower of Trials Expansion, the Relay Roulette, the Event Codex and so much more. If you're eager to join in on all the fun and discover more about the fresh content, you can download The King of Fighters ALLSTAR over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

