Hello Kitty Island Adventure launches on Apple Arcade, letting players join fan-fave Sanrio characters on a wholesome journey

Sunblink and Sanrio have announced the official launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a colourful new narrative-driven life sim where Hello Kitty and Friends take centre stage. Now available exclusively on Apple Arcade, the charming title offers wholesome adventures you can dive into to bask in the positivity of love and friendship with Hello Kitty and her besties.

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can look forward to getting to know fan-favourite Sanrio characters such as Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Chococat, Badtz-maru and more. You'll need to join forces with your newfound friends to rebuild an abandoned theme park, and venture out into the diverse biomes of the tropical island across more than 40 hours of gameplay.

Of course, you'll create your very own Sanrio-esque avatar and customise your looks over hundreds of costumes. You'll also be able to whip up a storm in the kitchen and create scrumptious treats with your Sanrio BFFs - you might even stumble upon a wayward Gudetama along the way (there are a whopping 96 hidden Gudetama to discover!).

You'll also be able to whip up a storm in the kitchen and create scrumptious treats with your Sanrio BFFs - you might even stumble upon a wayward Gudetama along the way (there are a whopping 96 hidden Gudetama to discover!).

You can invite your online buddies to your island and even take selfies together on the beach while you're at it.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the iOS App Store as part of an Apple Arcade subscription. This subscription services costs $4.99 a pop every month or your local equivalent, with a free one-month trial period. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.