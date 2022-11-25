THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR adds XV Nakoruru and XV Haohmaru into the roster in latest update

Netmarble has announced a new update to THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, the studio's action RPG on iOS and Android. Players can look forward to enjoying new battle cards, diving into special in-game events, and - more importantly - welcoming two new characters into the fray.

In particular, the latest update for THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR adds XV Nakoruru (Balance Type) into the game as a playable fighter. Her valuable Leader Skill can boost the ATK power of Blue element fighters - plus, her Finisher Skill cooldown is reduced when an Active Skill is used. She also grants Symbol to opponents with physical DMG.

Additionally, XV Haohmaru (Balance Type)'s Leader Skill can boost extreme fighters’ Active Skill DMG and Finisher Skill. He is immune to Stun and Freeze as well, which makes him an invaluable character to use to preserve any DMG received.

To boost the festivities of the new update even more, players can look forward to a special Login Bonus Event where the Rare Enhancement Hammer, Team Samurai Badge Fragment and Haohmaru Commemorative Gift Fragment are up for grabs. To top it all off, the Rush Dungeon, Challenge Dungeon and Mini Game are also available for players to take part in to score bountiful rewards.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can download The King of Fighters ALLSTAR on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

