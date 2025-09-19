The King of Fighters AFK welcomes Terry Bogard in the first post-launch update

Just a week in

Terry Bogard arrives with his own Pick-Up Event

Summer Festival and Deathblow Synergy events add more fighters

You can also add the Legendary Pet Koyo to your squad

The King of Fighters AFK is barely a week old, and Netmarble has already dropped its first major update. If you’ve been grinding through pixel-powered 5v5 battles since launch, you’ll be happy to hear a fan favourite has joined the roster. Terry Bogard is officially in.

To mark his debut, the Terry Bogard Pick-Up Event is live in The King of Fighters AFK until October 1st, giving you a better shot at pulling him into your lineup. That’s not the only summoning boost on the table as fighters with [Deathblow] Synergy also come with higher drop rates until October 1st.

There’s also a seasonal flavour to this update. The Summer Festival Event, running through September 24th, offers a chance to snag the Legendary Pet Koyo, adding some extra depth (and a whole lotta style) to your team.

The update follows a strong global launch on September 4th. The idle RPG has already cracked the Top 10 Free Apps on both the App Store and Play Store across markets like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. In Hong Kong and Macau, it even climbed all the way to the No. 1 spot.

If you missed the launch window, here’s a quick refresher on what makes The King of Fighters AFK tick. It reimagines SNK’s iconic fighting series in retro pixel art, reminiscent of KOF R-2 on the NEOGEO Pocket Colour.

Create the best team by checking out our King of Fighters AFK tier list! Instead of traditional arcade brawls, it leans into idle RPG mechanics, quick power-ups, squad building with up to 15 fighters, and strategic 5v5 team battles. It’s a different pace, but the DNA of the franchise is very much intact.

