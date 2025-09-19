Scarper is a tactical puzzler open for pre-registration on iOS and Android

Outsmart the undead

Pre-registration now live for Scarper on iOS and Android

Grid-based tactical survival with teleportation and collectibles

Stylish 2D art and ever-evolving challenges

Scarper is creeping onto iOS and Android soon, with pre-registration now open for anyone ready to test their tactical wits against the undead. This 2D survival strategy game combines puzzle-like planning with arcade intensity, forcing you to think ahead as every move brings skeletons, zombies, and other eerie foes one step closer.

Each level in Scarper is a grid of tight corners and danger, where movement isn’t just about getting from A to B; it’s about staying one step ahead. Enemies shift when you do, meaning a careless decision can corner you in seconds. That’s where teleportation comes in. With a single move, you can warp to a random spot and buy precious breathing room, but it’s a gamble you’ll need to time carefully.

Collectibles are something else to look out for, offering temporary boosts like long jumps or explosive area attacks that can turn the tide in your favour. Combine them with smart positioning, and you’ll carve through mobs that once looked unstoppable.

Scarper leans into its moody atmosphere with a distinct 2D art style that keeps things dark yet stylish, setting the stage for a world that grows more complex the further you go. New enemy types bring fresh abilities into play, forcing you to constantly rethink your approach and adjust your escape routes.

Does this sharp little test of brains and reflexes, where you partake in tactical decision-making, survival pressure, and quick bursts of action, sound like something up your alley? Then pre-register for Scarper now by clicking on your preferred link below.

While we don’t have a fixed release date, Scarper is expected to launch on September 29th. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

