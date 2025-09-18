Jackbox Party Pack 11 confirms release date in new trailer showcasing five new minigames

Turns out we do have jack!

Jackbox Party Pack 11 has confirmed its late October release date

Five new minigames are included, such as Doominate and Legends of Trivia

Compete or work alongside your friends in the quintessential multiplayer party series

Like it or loathe it, Jackbox is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to party activities. A bit more interactive than charades, and somehow less likely to threaten friendships than Uno, the collection of minigames in Jackbox is beloved for good reason!

And now, there's a whole new collection coming to iPad as Jackbox Party Pack 11 is confirmed for an October 23rd release alongside an iOS port. It comes complete with five new exciting minigames, including:

Doominate: Transform lovely concepts into terrible things with a sentence, then try to pull it back with a modifier.

Legends of Trivia: Duke it out with fantasy monsters aided by your friends as you answer trivia to succeed in battle.

Cookie Haus: Create delicious confectionery goods for strange customers, and vote on your favourites.

Hear Say: Another excuse to make stupid noises to fit prompts.

Suspectives: Figure out who exactly is the suspect by eliminating clues and questioning your friends.

You don't know jack

While nothing here really beats out Trivia Murder Party for me, these are all undoubtedly interesting-sounding concepts. And personally speaking, while I admit that Jackbox has become something of an onerous concept nowadays, it's because it really is entertaining to go through them.

Certainly, one of the big strengths of Jackbox is that they never stick to the same concept over and over, and while it can be a bit pricey, there are hours of fun to be had with the various minigames included in each collection that's been released.

While it may only be arriving on iOS, there are still plenty of the Jackbox series on Android, too. But if you're only dabbling or looking for other options, why not dig into our list of the best multiplayer games on Android to see what else is available for you and your friends to compete in?