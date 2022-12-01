5 new mobile games to try this week - December 1st, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Reigns: Three Kingdoms
This Netflix exclusive is yet another version of the incredibly popular Reigns series, which lets players unleash their inner tactician via swipe-based military strategies. Players will think long and hard about various negotiations, soldier recruitment decisions, and even marriage alliances in order to boost their influence across this historical epic based on the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms".
The game also features turn-based battles and mini-games along with an online-ranked card battle mechanic where players can duke it out against others in PvP.
2
Cats & Soup Netflix Edition
Continuing the series of new Netflix releases this week is NEOWIZ's low-key sim Cats & Soup, this time with no ads and in-app purchases. As the name suggests, the game lets players tinker around with cats making soup as they chuck ingredients into the pot then slurp and burp their way to relaxation.
Players can also help cats cook up a storm with this rainy-day feel-good dish by collecting recipes and building their cosy home in the forest. The title features stylised illustrations as well to complement the totally chill vibe of the game.
3
HELLO KITTY HAPPINESS PARADE
Rounding out the Netflix releases is Hello Kitty Happiness Parade, which lets players bop their heads to the beat while helping Hello Kitty parade around town to everyone's delight. Players can make friends with new allies and learn abilities to boost the festivities, all while avoiding Kuromi's traps at the same time.
The game also features unlockable levels and new characters in vibrant 3D as players dance their worries away with fan-fave icons like Tuxedo Sam, My Melody, Pochacco and more.
4
BraveNine Story
This visual novel-slash-RPG features untold stories about the mercenaries in the Brave Nine franchise. Players can immerse themselves in the same art style they know and love, as well as dive into narratives that fill in the gaps across the vast universe of the popular IP.
There are over 50 episodes to engage in with thrilling turn-based battles. The game features a PvP mode as well apart from the regular story mode, where players can go head-to-head against others to put their skills to the test in combat.
5
The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden
Fans of the light novel and anime will find plenty to love in The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, as the game features new chapters that elevate the franchise's narrative. Newbies to the series will also have fun with challenging 3D battles and colourful characters from the anime.
The game features the original "Seven Shadows Chronicles" as supervised by the author himself, Daisuke Aizawa. Players can also expect to strategise battle combos they can tinker around with to fill up their combat gauge and deal devastating damage with Strike Combos.
