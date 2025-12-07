The Dragon Odyssey codes (December 2025)

It's quite easy to fall in love with the gameplay of The Dragon Odyssey. It has vast character customisation, a variety of classes to choose from, and adorable pets (Sprites) to aid you in battle. We have searched for all the Dragon Odyssey codes so you can claim a bunch of freebies to help you advance more quickly!

With these codes, you'll be able to claim some free Sprite eggs and more than enough Gold and Silver to help boost your character. Make sure you redeem them as soon as you can, though, because they have an expiration date, which means if you miss out on these rewards now, you might not be able to claim them in the future! And we don't want that.

But that's enough chatter - let's dive into the codes, shall we?

Active codes for The Dragon Odyssey

December (expires December 30th) (new!)

Gs2ZJpnTB - 10 Gems, 40k Coins

10 Gems, 40k Coins FBTDO1KFS - 100k Silver, 1 Orange Sprite Egg, 5 R1 Enhance Crystals

- 100k Silver, 1 Orange Sprite Egg, 5 R1 Enhance Crystals DRAGON888 - 200k Silver, 50 Bound Platinum, 200k Gold, 5 R1 Enhance Crystals

Expired codes

GuHp23jxx

EkEEuDZRd

ReekZZLte

v3yg4keEn

nRtH85Pyq

CyMXpGWex

YPmTbBvcQ - Rewards (expires August 30th)

Rewards (expires August 30th) 24JgRpBh2 - Rewards (expires August 30th)

Rewards (expires August 30th) Rn88ra4je (expires July 30th)

Be3eXrL9S (expires July 30th)

k6sBTwtqB - expires June 30th

expires June 30th ATXWJJsfA (expires May 30th)

(expires May 30th) U49659P3V - Expires April 30th

Expires April 30th Qvcl45dsf - Expires April 30th

Expires April 30th DISCORD3K - Expires April 17th

Expires April 17th QFGEPNO0H - Expires March 31st

Expires March 31st VHHFLU742 - Expires March 31st

Expires March 31st DXKr5s8DJ

How to redeem codes in The Dragon Odyssey?

Step 1 : Tap on the Benefit icon on your screen (next to the minimap).

: Tap on the icon on your screen (next to the minimap). Step 2 : Head over to the Redeem Gift tab (on the right side of the screen).

: Head over to the Redeem Gift tab (on the right side of the screen). Step 3: Type in your redeem code, and then hit the Confirm button.

To redeem The Dragon Odyssey codes, just follow these steps:

The rewards you get by redeeming these codes are sent to your in-game mailbox, which is found above the chat. It sometimes takes a minute for the code to register, so don't be alarmed if you don't see the rewards right away. As long as you redeem a valid code, you will get your rewards, eventually.

How to get more Dragon Odyssey codes?

The developers release new Dragon Odyssey codes on their official Facebook page, but if you don't feel like searching for them, you can always save this article and check it regularly. We add all the new codes here as soon as they're out!

