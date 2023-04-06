The Day We Fought Space adds new zero-gravity planet and 20 weapons in latest update

Tursiops Truncatus Studios has announced a new update for The Day We Fought Space, the studio's "wreck-'em-up with spiraling chain reactions". Beginning April 13th, players can expect to do battle on a new planet with zero gravity along with a whopping 6 hours of new content to explore.

In The Day We Fought Space, players can look forward to tinkering around with over 20 new weapons they can wield to fight the good fight, which includes everything from a yo-yo saw to radioactive space bees. There are hundreds of different combos to experiment with, along with plenty of customisations for your ship.

You can also put your precision prowess to the test in the precision targeting challenges. But for those who are looking for something a little bit more laidback, you can chill out and go low-key in the new Zen mode as well, because we all need to take a breather every now and then, don't we?

If you're eager to give the new update a go across the exciting zero-gravity planet of Comet, or you're simply curious about the title itself, you can download The Day We Fought Space on the iOS App Store today. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay as well.

