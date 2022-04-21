The Day We Fought Space is launching on iOS this May 26th, with pre-orders opening on April 21st

Tursiops Truncatus Studios has announced the upcoming launch of The Day We Fought Space, the funky wreck 'em up that features exhilarating space combat and epic chain reactions. Coming to iOS on May 26th, the game lets players reclaim the earth by destroying all obstacles in sight. Pre-orders for the colourful title begin on April 21st.

In The Day We Fought Space, players will have to strategise and employ their quick thinking to respond to the environment during hectic space battles. It's all about the right reaction here, as players hone their skills and try to survive procedurally generated levels.

Players can also customise their ships with the wildest weapons imaginable, as well as engage in physics-based gameplay to deal as much damage to foes as possible. The third-person sidescroller also features a two-handed touch scheme on a multi-touch interface for a more tactile and precise feel.

Sci-fi fans can get a kick out of the retro-futuristic artwork, and the diverse cast can engage players in the narrative that's all about taking back humanity's home from extraterrestrial invaders. Visuals are very distinct as well to make each playthrough memorable.

If you're eager to join in on all the alien-blasting fun, The Day We Fought Space will soon be open for pre-orders on April 21st. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info. You can have a look at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game.

