The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon reveals quick look at the next instalment in the point-and-click franchise

More spooky shenanigans ahead

Six new cases to solve

Coming to Steam, possibly to mobile too

Official release date to be announced

It seems like Detective Francis McQueen just can't catch a break, as he's back with another quirky adventure with The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon. It's a good thing he's got trusty Officer Dooley by his side - I'd say they've got their work cut out for them this time around.

This pixel-art point-and-click adventure offers its signature twists and turns that the series is known for, and while Backside of the Moon has only been announced on Steam so far, I think it's safe to say it'll land on mobile too, just like its predecessor. I mean, personally, I think point-and-clicks go perfectly well with the touchscreen if done right, so to skip the platform would be a huge missed opportunity in my opinion.

At the moment, details are a little hush-hush for now, except for the fact that there are six new cases to look forward to, with everything from treasure hunts to werewolves. But if you're curious about how the series goes, Iwan did a very detailed review of The Darkside Detective last year.

We also talked about this a bit over on the Pocket Gamer Podcast, especially since it's got a very interesting hook and plenty of humour to go around.

Also, it might be too late now, but this was being offered for free over on the Epic Games Store two weeks ago. It might not be a freebie anymore, but I say it's still worth giving it a quick look in preparation for Backside of the Moon.

There's no official release date or launch window just yet, but in the meantime, if you're on the hunt for more pointing and clicking across 2D side-scrolling worlds, why not take a look at our list of the best point-and-click games on Android to get your fill until then?