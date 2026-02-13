Super Tiny Football lets you mix up the tactics with new Quarterback Scramble mechanics

Twenty-one, hut!

Super Tiny Football is getting an update with a new key match feature

Quarterback Scramble helps your star players evade the rush and keep up the pressure

Meanwhile, new helmet flair options let you show off even more ridiculous accessories

With the Super Bowl now behind us, many of you American football fanatics will be looking forward to the future. But how do you pass the time in between matches? Well, with none other than Super Tiny Football, of course!

Having recently gone free-to-play, Super Tiny Football is set to make another addition with its new Quarterback Scramble mechanic. Designed to allow your quarterbacks to pull themselves out of a scuffle more easily, it's intended to keep the pace going in each match by letting them keep up the pressure.

And they'll be able to look good doing it, too, because this update also adds in additional helmet flair. While I'm sure the actual controlling body of organisations such as the NFL would probably frown on sporting some of these ridiculous accessories, they certainly make your players stand out in the arcade world of Super Tiny Football.

No quarterback, dimeback, nickelback

While I think it's hard to dispute that Retro Bowl set a new standard for casual sports in the American Football subgenre, I do think Super Tiny Football offers something a little more approachable. God knows I know nothing about the NFL and was lost immediately on playing Retro Bowl.

The decision to add more features which continue the excitement of each match will be, I feel, quite a welcome one. Admittedly, for the purists out there, those new flair options will only increasingly look out of place, but hey, we're not here for Madden-style realism (I hope,) are we? And since it's now free to play, there's no better time to give Super Tiny Football a go!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more options to scratch that athletic itch (aside from foot cream), why not dig into some of our lists? We've ranked the best sports games on iOS for everything from realistic simulations to fast-paced arcade fun!