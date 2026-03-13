The Cozy Florist codes (March 2026) - Improve your shop with some extra gold and diamonds

If you want your flower shop to really bloom, you'll want to redeem these Cozy Florist codes to snag some extra currency.

If you need a cosy and laidback experience, The Cozy Florist might be the right game for you. In it, you get to cultivate your own flowers and sell them in your shop afterwards. From lilies and daisies to rare tulips, you'll always have new seeds to plant.

Can't get your hands on a specific flower? Then why don't you look in a friend's garden? In The Cozy Florist, you can add friends and visit them to get some design ideas, but also to snatch seeds. Be careful not to get caught, though. You can even win real flowers just by playing this game.

Even if it's a relaxing experience, it's always nice to grab rewards. Like a lot of other mobile games, The Cozy Florist features redeem codes, and all of them are listed below. We'll also explain how to redeem them.

ALL ACTIVE THE COZY FLORIST CODES

TCF2026 – 12.88K Gold, Droplets x10, Speed-Up Card x8, Random Cultivation Material x2

IWD2026 – Diamonds x80, Flower Market Ticket x80, 3.8K Gold (valid until 18/03/2026)

COZYLATIN – Diamonds x80, Random Cultivation Material x5, Speed-Up Card x30 (valid until 30/03/2026)

COZY30K – Diamonds x120, Speed-Up Card x120, Flower Market Ticket x120 (valid until 06/04/2026)

rdd387d7 - (valid until 18/03/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

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COZYJP

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VLD2026

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COZYSEA

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COZYTT

How to redeem The Cozy Florist codes?

Step 1: Tap your Profile icon (upper left corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap Settings

Step 3: Tap Redeem Code

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

There are only a few steps to follow, so the process is fairly simple:

How to get more codes?

You can follow the game's official social media accounts or join the Discord server , where developers share new codes every week. Otherwise, you can simply bookmark this article since we'll update it often.

And I strongly suspect you're playing more than one game at a time, right? If so, why not check out our Dusk of Dragons Survivors codes and StoneAge Idle Adventure codes?