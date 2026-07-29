Case Solved: The London Files puts you in the shoes of a detective, solving puzzles to catch crimimals

Case Solved: The London Files is out now for iOS and Android

It's a free-to-try point-and-click adventure where you play as a detective

You'll make deductions to determine who's telling the truth

The point-and-click adventure is having a moment on mobile right now. We've already had the excellent Wish Upon a Cat and Shelter from the Storm, with Servant of the Lake just around the corner. And if your list wasn't big enough already, you can add Minimol Games' Case Solved: The London Files to it since that launched for iOS and Android today.

It sees you heading to The Big Smoke to solve a string of crimes. Nothing too surprising there. However, don't expect some grim affair. Well, apart from the perpetual fog and gaslight, of course. Aside from that, Case Solved leans on the cosy end of the detective spectrum and doesn't try to rush your deduction either.

Instead, you can take your time with its various puzzles. There are several suspects for you to investigate, each with contradicting testimonies, as is par for the course. It's up to you to unweave this web of lies until you uncover the cold, hard truth.

J'Accuse...!

To help you with that, you'll need to investigate numerous crime scenes, hunting for clues that might reveal who's telling fibs. It looks like good fun, and I'll certainly download it and give it a try.

If you've read our previous coverage, you'll know that Iwan spent some time playing Case Solved: The London Files during his trip to Gamescom Latam. Though he only dabbled in the early knockings, he enjoyed it, particularly the way the puzzles progressed from simple hidden object hunting to something more challenging.

Case Solved: The London Files is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-try. If you want the full version, you'll have to part with $9.99 on iOS and $3.99 on Android. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.