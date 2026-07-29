Pokémon Go will close out this year's Go Fest with the Mega Finale event in September

Scopely Explore has announced the Mega Finale event on September 5th and 6th

More details are expected soon

Fingers crossed there's no Mega Starmie

While Pokémon Go Fest has started drawing to a close for another year, it's not quite over yet. Scopely Explore (formerly Niantic) has revealed we'll get one more event on September 5th and 6th called the Mega Finale. Now, I don't know about you, but I highly suspect that will involve a few Mega Pokémon...

Silliness aside, details are non-existent at the moment beyond the date and title. More information is expected soon, leaving us to speculate in the meantime. And speculate I shall. I imagine we'll see some of the Mega Evolutions from Legends Z-A get added. A few have already debuted, such as Mega Falinks, Mega Skarmory, and Mega Dragonite, but there's still plenty left. Mega Chandelure, maybe?

Given that it's a big celebration, I could see Scopely Explore going beyond the standard stuff and throwing us a Legendary Mega. Although it depends on how generous they're feeling since we only just got Mega Mewtwo X and Y during Go Fest. With Zygarde's links to the Routes feature, Mega Zygarde is a possibility or perhaps they'll help out Pokémon Champions players and make Mega Floette easier to get.

Dear Arceus, please no Mega Starmie

Frankly, there are plenty of possibilities, and I'd be happy with most of them. Just keep Mega Starmie away from Pokémon Go as long as possible, please. It still gives me nightmares on the rare occasion someone uses one against me in Pokémon Champions. What were Game Freak thinking with that one?

Whichever approach they take, it's been a big year for Pokémon Go. Our intrepid Go explorer, Jupiter, has reported on many of its events from the frontline, so do check out her thoughts on Go Fest Copenhagen.

Pokémon Go is available on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.