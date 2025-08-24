MU Dark Epoch codes (August 2025)
Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for new codes
If you love old-school MMORPGs as much as I do, then MU Dark Epoch will scratch that itch quite well. After playing the game for a while, I only just realised it has codes - and today, I'm sharing a list of all the MU Dark Epoch codes so you can redeem them for all sorts of rewards, from Tickets to Jewels and scrolls.
No matter if you're new to the game or you're a seasoned player, these codes will come in handy regardless, because everyone needs Tickets to gather resources from the dungeons, Jewels to upgrade equipment, and many of the other resources the devs offer with these gift codes.
Now let's dive right in and check them out!
Active MU Dark Epoch codes
- AFD2025 - Rewards
- MU100DAYS - Rewards
- MUDE4PC - Rewards
- MUDE520 - Rewards
- MUDE0813 - Rewards
- MUDEGLOBAL - Rewards
- MU777 - 280 Garnet Jewels, 3 Solo Boss Entry Tickets, 3 Blood Castle Entry Tickets
- MU888 - 10 Jewels of Life, 8 Jewels of Soul, 10 Spirituality of ATK Promotion Scrolls
- MU999 - Warrior's Jadeite, Criticality Stone (Advanced), 80 Garnet Jewels
- DarkEpoch - 2 Jewels of Life, 3 Jewels of Evolution, 2 Jewels of Soul
Expired
- Right now, there are no expired codes.
How to redeem codes in MU Dark Epoch?Redeeming the codes is super simple. You don't even need to play through the tutorial, since the option is available from the beginning. However, the items you get from the codes won't come in handy until later on. Even so, just make sure you have redeemed them. Later on, you will need them.
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen to open the Game Assistant window.
- Step 2: Tap on the Gift Code option.
- Step 3: Select the character for which you want the codes redeemed, if you have multiple characters. Otherwise, proceed to the next step.
- Step 4: Type in your gift code.
- Step 5: Type in the CAPTCHA exactly as it appears (sometimes it could have capital letters), then hit the Redeem button.
- Step 6: Open the Mail icon - you can see that on your screen, like in the image below, or tap on the chat and then select the Mail tab.
All the rewards will go directly to your mailbox, so claim them from there before they expire.
How to get more codes?We are eagerly awaiting new MU Dark Epoch codes from the developers, and since they are usually released on the game's social media platforms, such as Facebook, you can just save this page and check it regularly. We are going to add all the new codes that will be out! And if you're interested in other similar articles, there are Seven Deadly Sins Idle codes and some Coin Master free spins.
