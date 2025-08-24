MU Dark Epoch codes (August 2025)

Updated on August 24, 2025 - checked for new codes

If you love old-school MMORPGs as much as I do, then MU Dark Epoch will scratch that itch quite well. After playing the game for a while, I only just realised it has codes - and today, I'm sharing a list of all the MU Dark Epoch codes so you can redeem them for all sorts of rewards, from Tickets to Jewels and scrolls.

No matter if you're new to the game or you're a seasoned player, these codes will come in handy regardless, because everyone needs Tickets to gather resources from the dungeons, Jewels to upgrade equipment, and many of the other resources the devs offer with these gift codes.

Now let's dive right in and check them out!

Active MU Dark Epoch codes

AFD2025 - Rewards

MU100DAYS - Rewards

MUDE4PC - Rewards

MUDE520 - Rewards

MUDE0813 - Rewards

MUDEGLOBAL - Rewards

MU777 - 280 Garnet Jewels, 3 Solo Boss Entry Tickets, 3 Blood Castle Entry Tickets

MU888 - 10 Jewels of Life, 8 Jewels of Soul, 10 Spirituality of ATK Promotion Scrolls

MU999 - Warrior's Jadeite, Criticality Stone (Advanced), 80 Garnet Jewels

DarkEpoch - 2 Jewels of Life, 3 Jewels of Evolution, 2 Jewels of Soul

Expired

Right now, there are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in MU Dark Epoch?

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen to open the Game Assistant window.

Step 2: Tap on the Gift Code option.

Step 3: Select the character for which you want the codes redeemed, if you have multiple characters. Otherwise, proceed to the next step.

Step 4: Type in your gift code.

Step 5: Type in the CAPTCHA exactly as it appears (sometimes it could have capital letters), then hit the Redeem button.

Step 6: Open the Mail icon - you can see that on your screen, like in the image below, or tap on the chat and then select the Mail tab.

All the rewards will go directly to your mailbox, so claim them from there before they expire.

How to get more codes?