The Cheese Chase lets you deliver pizza across Treflik City, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Trefl S.A. has announced the official launch of The Cheese Chase, the studio's first foray into 3D mobile games. The time management game lets you take on the role of a pizza delivery man as you plan your delivery routes across the bustling ins and outs of Treflik City.

In The Cheese Chase, you can look forward to 3 game modes that can spice up the gameplay while you deliver pizza to hungry customers. You'll need to get to those orders on time to collect tips, so be sure to steer clear of those nasty traffic jams if you don't want to be late. You'll also have to avoid a particularly hungry cat who's out to get you and your cheesy deliveries - all in the name of earning your Delivery Man of the Month badge.

The game also features 60 maps with a variety of difficulty levels, as well as daily tasks you can take on for cool rewards. You can customise your character as well and upgrade them to help you take on bigger challenges. The game offers multilanguage support in 16 languages as well.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can now download The Cheese Chase on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.