Brown Dust 2 releases the Tales of Sword update featuring the brilliant fighter Sylvia

Neowiz has just released an update for Brown Dust 2, which brings yet another character pack to the popular RPG. Titled Tales of Sword, it is the sixth one in line and features a brand new narrative. It revolves around the sword queen, Sylvia and a few other festivities and gameplay improvements.

Brown Dust 2 fans should get ready to step into the martial arts era with the addition of Sylvia, as she is a skilled sword fighter. The Tales of Sword questline begins with an encounter between little Terrorfiend Yuri and Sylvia in a short time and continues from there. As players progress through the emotional journey, they will come across characters like Dalvi and Nartas as well.

Meanwhile, the Windy Cat season will continue to run until December 20th, bringing even more content for everyone. It comes with another exhilarating tale that takes players back to the Terrorfiend Village as they look for a gigantic monster. In addition, players can also participate in several other minigames for more rewards.

The sea of rewards will keep flowing in Brown Dust 2 as players can earn a tonne of items like Draw Tickets, Diamonds, Blood Cocktails, and more based on their consecutive logins. Players can also test their luck out in the Dice Game which features similar prizes like Draw Tickets, Ancient Crystals and Diamonds.

As for the gameplay, a new dash function has been added, which was first seen during the closed beta. The Jar object can be used to acquire in-game items and stamina. A few changes have also been made to the UI to make Talent Skills more easier to use.

Download Brown Dust 2 now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.