The Apocalypse Sacrifice is a point-and-click adventure game that lets you paralyze foes

If you’re a fan of point-and-click adventure games, you may want to check out The Apocalypse Sacrifice. From developer FOG Games, this new title casts you in the familiar role of an adventurer suffering from amnesia. Your only clue to who you once were is a note left in your mouth.

As with an amnesiac, your main goal is to recover your memories and rediscover who you are. However, it’s not just memories you’ll uncover. As you progress, you’ll also unravel some disturbing town secrets.

Unlike most point-and-click adventures, this one includes a combat system. You'll use a sharp blade and paralyze your foes by hitting them in their weak spots. The aim is to invoke a sense of nostalgia for 90s gaming while also offering a fresh take on the genre.

With multiple endings to unlock, it's up to you whether you play as a hero who rescues the townsfolk or go a more selfish route and sacrifice villagers to help you reach your goals. Each choice you make will affect whether you and key NPCs survive the game. Choose wrong and you may find yourself eaten alive, assassinated or crushed by boulders.

You'll explore a variety of distinct environments, from ancient ruins and deserts to lush forests and even modern buildings. You won't just journey across the map but rather through space and time as you travel to the past.

Throughout your adventure, you will search for items, records and documents which are scattered throughout the world. Interact with NPCs, and analyze the psychological states and motivations to figure out the truth in between collecting clues and battling enemies.

The Apocalypse Sacrifice is available now on Google Play, the App Store and Steam.