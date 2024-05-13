Vampire: The Masquerade invites you into the tabletop RPG with a new Coteries of New York narrative

How will you spend the eve of your Embrace?

Discover the intricacies of vampire politics

Explore New York as a newly turned vampire

Choose from three distinct characters

Fans of the tabletop RPG Vampire: The Masquerade will be delighted to know that Coteries of New York is now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android, offering a fresh tale to unravel across the Big Apple. You'll play as a newly turned vampire who must come to terms with your new "unlife", and it's not long until you discover the dangerous alliances you must straddle between to survive.

In Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, you can look forward to learning more about this new perspective of the world, and how your story ends will depend entirely on your decisions. There are three clans to choose from with their own distinct Disciplines and moral compasses, with a variety of fellow Kindred you'll encounter along the way.

Will you involve yourself in power conflicts and make the correct moral choices, or succumb to the darkness on a futile quest for humanity? The game features atmospheric visuals to keep you immersed in the underbelly of New York.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by signing up for Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. It's expected to launch on May 28th according to the App Store, but do take this with a grain of salt as these release dates may often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.