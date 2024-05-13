Idle Strikers 1945 lets you rain fire from above across an idle collectible RPG, now open for pre-registration

Train fighters and dominate the skies

Com2uS has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Idle Strikers 1945, inviting everyone to get first dibs on the collectible RPG on iOS and Android as soon as it launches. Up to 1,945 Draws and 19,450 Gems will be given away, so if you're keen on gathering your fighters for epic battles across the skies, it's best to sign up ahead of the launch.

In Idle Strikers 1945, you can look forward to deploying fighters as a reputable commander across action-packed skirmishes. Summon and train your fighters, then upgrade them with easy progression mechanics to boost your firepower. Given the title's idle nature, fighters are on autopilot to keep things low-key.

Of course, that doesn't mean that battles aren't fast-paced, as you'll need to face legendary bosses to score awesome in-game goodies. These, in turn, can be used to enhance your fighters even more to equip them for the relentless battles ahead.

You can also feed your competitive nature by aiming for the top of the leaderboards across different dungeons in PvP. Now, if you're on the hunt for more titles where you can duke it out with other players or join forces with them towards a common goal, why not take a look at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by signing up for Idle Strikers 1945 on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. It's expected to launch on May 22nd according to the App Store, but do take this with a grain of salt as these release dates may often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.