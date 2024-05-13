Biz and Town lets you run your own company with adorable animal employees - including a penguin that looks like it's had enough

At least that penguin has some coffee

Build your own business as a CEO

Hire cute critters to work for you

Do some stock trading to earn more moolah

Play With Us Inc. has opened pre-registration sign-ups for an adorable management sim titled Biz and Town, letting you flex your multi-tasking skills alongside cute critters running your establishment with you. As the CEO, you'll need to build your future conglomerate from scratch, and that means hiring capable employees to make your business dreams a reality.

Whether that means enlisting the help of a fox in a suit or a penguin who looks like it's had enough of the daily grind, Biz and Town tests your management skills and leaves it up to you to strategise how you can boost your company's profits. You can not only place different commercial establishments to increase your sales, but you can also engage in some stock trading to further your funds.

The game lets you interact with the adorable animals in the town plaza, and with them ranging from ponies in jumpsuits to kitties in orange-themed tops, who wouldn't want to get to know them a little better? Of course, just because they're all kinds of cute doesn't mean they can be efficient when they're on the clock, but you'll have to find that out for yourself, won't you?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Biz and Town on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.