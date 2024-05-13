Egg Maker challenges your merging skills by combining dinosaurs in a box

Put your physics to the test

Combine smaller eggs to form bigger eggs

Switch up different skins and rack up your points

Compete with other players across the globe

Continuing the thread of that popular watermelon game comes mobirix's entry titled Egg Maker, letting you combine smaller dinosaur eggs to form a giant dinosaur. The colourful title offers simple controls where you'll essentially just need to aim where you want to drop, then merge similar shapes to make them grow even bigger.

As the title suggests, Egg Maker tasks you with making bigger eggs to rake in more points. There are a variety of skins you can tinker around with across 11 levels, with variants such as elephants, pizza slices, the sun, and even that iconic watermelon.

On top of the game being available to play even without an internet connection, it also features simple controls to keep things casual. And if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can feed that competitive streak in you by engaging in weekly rankings to see where you stand against other egg makers all over the world.

The dinosaurs are all egg-shaped, by the way, so expect to see some chonky triceratops dinos squished together in a box for you to merge away (have a look at our list of the best puzzlers on Android too while you're at it!).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by signing up for Egg Maker on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. It's expected to launch on October 12th according to the App Store, but do take this with a grain of salt as these release dates may often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.