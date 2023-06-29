Best weapons in Terraria ranked

With over 400+ collectable weapons, Terraria sure has come a long way since its initial days! Naturally, with such a wide selection, players are bound to get confused about which ones are the best and which ones are not optimal to use. For the sake of simplicity, we have ranked all of the available and accessible weapons in Terraria according to their usage type. This move will help all types of players regardless of their favourites, and will not differentiate between the classes of the weapons themselves.

Looking to expand your knowledge about the game? Take a look at the best Terraria mods that will open new worlds for you and the top 10 accessories in Terraria Looking for the best weapons? Feel free to scroll down for the actual rankings based on the category of the weapon. Keep in mind that these rankings are subjective in nature, meaning they can be changed at any point in time. They are not definite and should not be followed very rigidly as each player has their own skill level and playstyle. We will make sure to constantly update the rankings when new weapons are added or changed.

TERRARIA – RANKING THE BEST WEAPONS

In this article, players can find each of the different categories of weapons ranked in order of their usage in the game along with their power. The categories of weapons are as follows:

We took into consideration each individual player’s playstyle. For example, one player might prefer using a melee weapon over a ranged weapon as they like to get up close and personal with enemies instead of perfecting their aim. Hence, it would make no sense for them to see a ranged weapon ranked higher when the playstyle is entirely different.

Now, let’s get you right to the weapon rankings!