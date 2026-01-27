Terraria's Bigger and Boulder update offers new Palworld and Dead Cells crossover content

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Terraria's latest update is here with Bigger and Boulder

New crossover content for both Palworld and Dead Cells arrive

Not to mention new furniture sets, mounts, whips and more

If the slogan for Civilization is 'just one more turn' then for Terraria, it might as well be 'just one more update'. Years after claiming that they were done, developer 505 Games are still at it, tweaking and polishing the hit side-scrolling survival-crafting experience. And this latest update for Terraria, dubbed Bigger and Boulder, is perhaps their most ambitious yet!

Of course, the headlining content here is that of crossovers, and we have not just one but two to contend with! To start, there's Dead Cells, which will already be familiar to mobile fans as the hit Metroidvania bringing weapons and equipment to Terraria. And then you've got new Pals from, well, Palworld!

On top of that, there are fifteen additional furniture sets, five new types of boulder, four transformation mounts and a miscellany of other additions to sink your teeth into. All this and more!

Like a rolling stone

While I don't play it all that often these days, I fondly remember Terraria to this day. And I might just hop back in because of this update. I'm particularly interested in the addition of a Skyblock seed (which is a floating island seed, don't you know) since that's a pretty popular challenge map for most survival-crafting fanatics.

If by now you don't know Terraria somehow, it's not a difficult game to recommend. You're going to have years' worth of content to dig into, fast-paced combat that puts Minecraft to shame (although that's not difficult) and surprisingly lush 2D graphics to bring your constructions to life.

And while I'm sure some of you will grouse at the comparison if you want some other great survival crafters similar to Terraria, you'll want to dig into our list of the best mobile games like Minecraft for some of our favourite picks!