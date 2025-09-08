Tennis Manager 25: My Player launches on iOS and Android with a new approach to the series

A more involved journey

Tennis Manager 25 launches alongside the US Open

Take control of your own player in 3D matches for the first time

Patrick Mouratoglou, Stanislas Wawrinka, and Moïse Kouame also make appearances

Back in July, pre-registration opened for Tennis Manager 25: My Player, and now the wait is over. Rebound has officially launched its new tennis RPG and management sim worldwide on iOS and Android, letting you step out from the sidelines and onto the court for the first time in the series. This one’s all about you.

Released right as the US Open heats up in New York, Tennis Manager 25: My Player flips the usual formula on its head. Instead of running academies or shaping champions from behind the scenes, this time you create your own rising star and chart their career, from local juniors to the world’s biggest Grand Slam finals.

Every choice matters, from training schedules and match strategies to handling the press and building your brand image. For the first time, Tennis Manager introduces full 3D matches, giving you the chance to define your playstyle and grind your way to the top. You can also customise your prodigy, specialise in different areas of the sport, and adapt your tactics depending on the surface.

Adding to the authenticity, Rebound has partnered with some of the sport’s biggest names. Legendary coach Patrick Mouratoglou, best known for guiding Serena Williams, lends his expertise alongside multiple Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and rising star Moïse Kouame, who also serves as the face of this new release.

Rise up the ranks and create a tennis legend by downloading Tennis Manager 25: My Player now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a premium game that can be purchased for $9.99 or your regional equivalent. Visit the official website for more information.

