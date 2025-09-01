TED Tumblewords offers bite-sized word puzzles along with TED-inspired trivia, coming soon

Daily dose of brain food

There's really no limit to how much we can learn if we really put our minds to it, is there? For me personally, I love a good word puzzler - and TED Tumblewords certainly looks like it's going to be a fun new way for me to get that daily word fix.

As you might expect, you'll need to string letters together to form the required word, but the key here is sliding and spinning the letters to clear each daily puzzle. Seems like it's a charming brainteaser that's bite-sized yet still challenging, especially since there's a nifty mechanic of matching cubes and colours to spell words as well.

As you clear the levels, you'll also get a little peek at some TED-inspired trivia, which means you can not only expand your vocabulary, but you can also expand your repertoire of knowledge to impress your BFFs.

To spice things up, the brain boosts have different modes too, with the Daily Six challenging you with six words to set a high score, for instance. If you're feeling competitive, you can take on others in multiplayer battles, or you can also push yourself to the limit against the TED puzzle bot.

Now, if you're in the mood for a good brain workout, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzlers on Android to get your fill of something similar?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out TED Tumblewords on the App Store or on Google Play.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.