5 new mobile games to try this week - September 4th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Test your word mastery across daily bite-sized puzzles
- Collect a squishy squad for some welcome good vibes
- Become the harbinger of death in the skies as a rocket-powered bear
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Bearplane
It's time to rain havoc down from the sky in Bearplane, a bloody shoot 'em up inspired by the equally bloody era of WWII. Now, while the cartoon visuals might make it seem like it's a family-friendly affair, this 1940s-style animated adventure is anything but, as you'll need to rid the skies of your foes by any gory means possible.
What's even more interesting here is that the titular bear is loosely inspired by the story of Wojtek from the real world - an actual, real bear that served alongside Polish soldiers in the war. So if you'd love to know what it feels like to embody a rocket-powered bear - or team up with your co-op partner Rifle Rat, no less - now's your chance.
2
TED Tumblewords
A sliding word puzzle a day keeps the stress at bay - that is what they say, isn't it? It very well might be in TED Tumblewords, a charming word puzzler where you string letters together to form the right words across sliding blocks.
As you slide and spin the letters to clear daily challenges, you'll also get treated to some TED-inspired trivia with each new puzzle. A new brainteaser arrives every day, so if you're looking to sharpen your vocabulary and trivia knowledge with your morning coffee, this might just be the perfect fix.
3
Samago
Speaking of daily challenges, Samago offers a new level every day to put your precision platforming to the test. You'll play as a pixel-art frog whose only goal is to leap through platforms to be the best of the best. If you can manage to make it to the top of the leaderboards, you'll have 24 hours to gloat until a brand new level generates the next day - and you'll have to start all over again.
As the leaderboards reset daily, everyone gets a fair chance to prove their worth - and if you ever feel like you need a break, you can decorate your lovely little froggy house with accessories and call it a day - until the next level arrives, that is.
4
Squishmallows Match
Build your squishy squad across charming match-3 mechanics in Squishmallows Match, where you connect tiles to clear a board but with fluffy Squishmallows thrown in the mix. It's all about the good vibes here, because how can anyone resist the call of the great squishiness?
Clearing through the match-3 levels lets you pull from the Claw Machine to build your Squishmallows collection, and each one you pull has different rarities and its own backstory too. Then, you can flaunt your collection on your Player Feed - you might even chance upon limited-time drops that coincide with Squishmallows events IRL!
5
Ragnarok M: Classic
It's all about the nostalgia as Ragnarok M: Classic Global has now officially launched, taking us all back to the heyday of MMORPGs. Now with a modernised twist, the reimagined adventure offers safe +15 refinement and all the classic jobs you know and love from the franchise.
What's even cooler now is that you can switch jobs in real-time - no more pesky account switching or logging in and out just to change up your party roles. Plus, there's an Offline Battle too and even a lifetime Monthly Pass, so there's plenty of EXP boosts, Drop Rate perks, and cool new headgear up for grabs!
Video: Mobile games that changed history