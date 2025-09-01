Samago is a pixel-art precision platformer with a new level that generates every 24 hours, out now

Leap for glory

Indie studio This Reality has announced the official launch of Samago, a pixel-art platformer that'll really put your competitive nature to the test. What's interesting here is that there's a new level to take on every 24 hours, and you'll get to challenge real players across the globe to prove your precision platforming is on point.

You'll play as an adorable frog on a quest to conquer the endless platformer, and it's up to your epic platforming skills to prove you can clear every new level before the 24 hours are up. If you can top the leaderboards, you can gloat for a while before everything resets - and you'll have to prove yourself all over again.

Now, you can also watch other players attempt to clear the level if you're looking for some tips, and a new level is generated after 24 hours if you're eager to start from scratch. You can also personalise your adorable frog with cool cosmetics - you can even decorate your little house with plenty of accessories just because.

It's certainly an interesting way to keep the gameplay loop as limitless as possible, with a new level generated each day to give everyone a fresh start. If you're keen on training your precision platforming though, why not take a look at our list of the best platformers on Android to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Samago on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.