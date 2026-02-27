Menu
Tavern Tale hero tier list (February 2026) - Who's the fairest of the them all?

By Will Quick
iOS + Android
| Tavern Tale
There are over 28 heroes to choose from on our Tavern Tale tier list (with one hidden behind an air of mystery), but some just feel stronger with fun power to wield.

  • Another take on Fairytale fighting versus a giant witch!
  • With heroes from all sorts of stories to choose from, and run the dungeons
  • Between Strength, Agility, and Intelligence, you've got plenty of ranked variety

Even though we've reached a point where fairy tales have been explored in so many ways, that doesn't mean we're going to stop exploring. I mean, just look at Lies of P… They just took the name "Pinocchio" and the idea of puppets to make a stressful and beautiful experience. The Wolf Among Us offered a gritty, engaging view of fairy-tale characters and the hardships they face as they try to survive in the reality they've been forced to live in. Thankfully, Tavern Tale is nearly as dark as any of those stories, as you lead the characters in a crusade to fight against a giant witch.

The battle takes place over a series of storybook-related maps where you must fight through the various summoned enemies and reach the boss at the end. You'll be able to choose one of many fairy tale heroes to head into the fray. Some characters are far more recognisable than others, but they all have a place in this story. They'll be swinging, speeding, and casting magic to destroy all the witches' forces, and you must make the best of their best. However, some heroes are just best in terms of their behaviours, abilities, and stats. So we've put together this Tavern Tale Hero tier list to help you out.

The Exception: Mystery Hero

The Locked Hero's icon.

Tavern Tale is still active and will be releasing new heroes and content as time goes on, including the mysterious mystery hero. Based on the details revealed within the world, not much is known about this hero. All we know is that they're a magic user, and that's pretty much it. For all we know, it's the evil witch's inner child who has managed to separate from her giant body to try and undo the damage she's done. Well, fun speculation is all we have for now. So, without further ado, let's dive into our Tavern Tale tier list.

S-Tier Heroes

Pepper the Cat.
S-Tier
Name Difficulty Category and Details
Pepper Low Strength
  • Rolls around for massive damage
  • Hits also cause strength-based splash damage
Goldkeeper 3000 Low Strength
  • The richer you are, the more power you have!
  • You can summon a piggy bank to constantly generate gold for you
Biff Medium Agility
  • Deals big poison damage from a distance
  • Can shoot out a spread of daggers to cover the field
Britney Medium Agility
  • Fast-moving (and striking) dual-wielder
  • Build up Combo Points, and then burn them all to tear through enemies
Seer High Intelligence
  • Uses fork lightning to shock multiple targets
  • Generate lightning strikes and then unleash them all to shock all enemies
Pidge Medium Intelligence
  • Shout loud and proud for heavy damage
  • Change between the different songs to inflict different damage types and status effects
Master Otter Medium Intelligence
  • Precision hits and damage for clean eliminations
  • Generate Yin and Yang by striking and then consuming the stacks to increase damage and heal yourself

A-Tier Heroes

Sneaky Kelly the Assassin.
A-Tier
Name Difficulty Category and Details
Turnip Low Strength
  • Attacks hard and wide to everything (and everyone)
  • Consume some HP to double attack speed and bash the field
Bumper Pepper Low Strength
  • Generates shielding for ultimate protection and resistance
  • Use your shield to absorb attacks, generate shield, and then counterattack
The Red Hood Medium Strength
  • Summons all sorts of weapons for all sorts of attacks
  • Switch between the weapons to change your attack speed, strength, and effects
Sir Hammerhead Medium Strength
  • A big hammer that keeps on spinning, swinging, and smashing
  • Overheat and then spin around to do large AoE damage
Bin High Agility
  • Incredibly fast katana slices through teleportation
  • Become invulnerable and strike multiple targets, all spread across the field
Sneaky Kelly Medium Agility
  • An assassin with magic and blasting
  • Use stealth and backstabs to do extra magical damage
Bubble Snow High Intelligence
  • An unstable alchemist flinging explosive bottles everywhere
  • Protect yourself from all damage with a bubble and explode it when attacked

B-Tier Heroes

Snow the Young Heroine.
B-Tier
Name Difficulty Category and Details
Mu Lan Medium Strength
  • Combines regular attacks with special techniques
  • Unleash a combo of different strikes to change coverage
Blazing Hunter Medium Strength
  • Strikes all with long reach and fiery attacks
  • Generate fire over time to increase strike damage and cause burning
Knight High Strength
  • A mix of boxing gloves and blasting guns
  • Switch between melee attacks or dual-wielding pistols that fire with mana
Snow Low Agility
  • A solid and balanced combination of stats
  • Unleash a rapid combo of attacks on an enemy, becoming immune during
Hunter High Agility
  • Wears down enemies from afar while staying mobile
  • Call your familiar to attack and fire arrows with you
Chilly Pepper Low Intelligence
  • A cool cat with icy freezing spells
  • Summon an icy whirlwind in a cone to try and freeze enemies
Wolfpelt Britney Low Intelligence
  • A wolf girl who summons ghost wolves to attack
  • Call a giant wolf ghost to fight for you and speed up summons

C-Tier Heroes

Alexander von Saint Chad.
C-Tier
Name Difficulty Category and Details
Young Hank Low Strength
  • A young hero who bounces blade energy around
  • Freeze time to hit enemies in front of you multiple times
Bin The Carrot Lover Medium Strength
  • A rabbit enthusiast who shoots carrots
  • Fires a giant carrot to explode the enemies on the field
Ruthless Snow High Agility
  • Takes time to take accurate shots
  • Enter a focused state to fire an arrow that bounces around the field
Jin Medium Intelligence
  • An artist who sweeps ink across the field
  • Make ink marks around the field and detonate when ready
Alexander von Saint Chad High Intelligence
  • Changes his look based on his stat scores
  • Spells will be randomly generated based on your current form
Kelly Medium Intelligence
  • A young witch who summons random tomes in battle
  • You can generate a random tome using mana to take to the field

And that wraps up our Tavern Tale tier list.

Tavern Tale
