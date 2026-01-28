Tavern Tale is out now on mobile with an ale-soaked roguelike adventure to enjoy

Can't we settle this over a pint?

Tavern Tale lands today for iOS and Android

Take on a roguelike battle to free a fantasy land from an evil witch

The adventure kicks off with a crossover, featuring The Red Hood from Night of Full Moon

The idea of 'fairy tales gone rogue' is such a constant in literature that it's hard to imagine them being played straight. And the newly released Tavern Tale is no different, so what does this roguelike spin on dark fantasy have to offer that's different? Quite a bit, actually.

Tavern Tale is set inside a mysterious cube forged by an evil witch to trap an entire world. Within it the monsters under her power roam freely, leaving virtually no corner safe. That is, except for the titular tavern. From the safety of your home base, you'll venture out to do battle with the monsters and just maybe save the world in the process.

You may remember Catherine covering Tavern Tale last week, and with its vibrant storybook visuals and cute cast of characters, it's quite engaging based on narrative alone. But the gameplay isn't shallow either, and you'll find plenty of challenges to take on as well as rewards to make it all worthwhile.

You all meet in a tavern...

At a time when roguelikes have become increasingly saturated with competently made but not particularly different or distinctive entries, I think that Tavern Tale offers something quite encouraging for players.

You'll have 30+ heroes to pick from to build your adventuring party, plenty of different paths to upgrade and equip them, as well as a veritable bestiary of opponents to fight. Even better, the launch of Tavern Tale kicks off with a crossover featuring The Red Hood from Night of Full Moon, a deck builder from Giant Games.

