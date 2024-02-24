Seven Knights Idle Adventure introduces Yeonhee and the Pet Ranch mode in latest update

New Legendary Heroes Four Lords of Old Yeonhee and Kwonho

New Pet Ranch mode where pets can earn Star Shards

Limited-time events until March 6th

Netmarble has just dropped a brand new content update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, bringing a wave of new content to the popular idle RPG. In this patch, you will come across exciting features such as new legendary heroes, a new game mode, and some limited-time events as always.

The highlight of Seven Knights Idle Adventure’s latest update is the introduction of the Pet Ranch, a brand-new mode which is a sort of daycare but for your pets. Once left in the farm’s care, they will keep generating Star Shards over time. These Star Shards can be used to power up your Blessing level, providing you with valuable rewards and benefits as you progress through the game.

But that's not all because the update is also welcoming a new Legendary Hero, Four Lords of Old Yeonhee. As a Ranged hero, Yeonhee significantly boosts her squad’s firepower thanks to her Eternal Slumber of Doom active skill. It is a devastating ability that deals colossal damage over a wide area and has the chance to grant two different special status effects - Eternal Slumber and Half Asleep, which further enhance the move’s effects.

In addition, the game will also see another Legendary Hero Kwonho join the roster. Other inclusions are stages 10,401 to 11,200 and Elke’s Cauldron, where you can combine items to obtain rewards. Plus, completing the Special Dungeon Ifrit allows you to obtain Legendary Hero Summon Tickets and Legendary Pet Summon Tickets, giving you more opportunities to strengthen your team.

Yeonhee’s entry is accompanied by a few special events until March 6th. You'll have the chance to participate in the Rate-Up Summon Event that makes it easier to obtain Yeonhee and Ingrid. In the Spring Picnic Carnival Event, you can get your hands on Legendary hero Diaochan and various in-game currencies.

