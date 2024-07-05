Tarisland review - "A familiar MMORPG"

From classics like RuneScape to newer titles such as Night Crows, there are quite a few MMORPGs available on mobile these days. And now, the long-anticipated mobile MMORPG Tarisland has joined their ranks. But does its ode to World of Warcraft graphics, vivid environments, and real-time combat system add up to make it a true contender?
There are four important attributes listed for classes - Tank, Healer, Melee, and Ranged - and each class has one or two of them. For instance, the Bard class is a ranged healer and is of great Group Importance, while the Barbarian Fighter is a melee tank. Viewing class stats and attributes can help you determine which will best suit your playstyle.
You’ll also be treated to intuitive controls, which really is a must for a game this complex. Your various combat abilities are displayed in the lower right corner, along with the jump button. Use the left virtual joystick to move and the right to control the camera.
You can also enable auto-run. When using auto-run, your character moves automatically, and you control their path by using the camera joystick. This really comes in handy, considering how big the game is, as it lets you focus more on reaching your desired destination on the mini-map.
While combat follows MMORPG standards, it seems to be missing that spark that makes battles in multiplayer games exciting. The graphics are lovely, there are plenty of abilities to choose from and the controls are easy to pick up. Despite all this, combat just feels lacklustre, especially when questing on your own.
After progressing a bit, you'll be able to venture into dungeons where you'll be teamed up with other players to slay nefarious foes. Dungeon bosses tend to have a lot of health, so you’ll need to whittle it down as a team while keeping an eye on your health and dodging incoming attacks.
Tarisland offers a rather enjoyable MMORPG experience. The game’s diverse classes and a myriad of skills give the gameplay a customized feel. However, while the adorable cartoony graphics are sure to charm you, the stale combat and cute but unmemorable NPCs keep Tarisland from being a worthy World of Warcraft successor.