Tarisland guide - Things to do as a beginner
This guide provides a detailed overview of everything beginners need to know about Tarisland.
Tarisland: Mystery of Hollows is a cross-platform MMORPG from Level Infinite where players can explore a fantastical world, raid dungeons with their party, and fight off mythical monsters, all while creating a legacy of their own! The game ensures exciting adventures and gruelling actions and we are here to help you get started. This Tarisland beginner guide will teach you everything that the initial tutorials missed. And you'll find some valuable tips. Follow them to ensure a perfect start to your journey in Tarisland.
But before anything else, redeem the latest Tarisland codes before they expire!
1
Tip #1 - Make the right choices
Once the patch files are downloaded, you have to make some important decisions before jumping into the MMORPG action and adventure of Tarisland. Seeing how these prerequisites directly affect your Tarisland experience, you must be careful when setting them up.
Pick the right realmThe first thing you’ll be asked to do in Tarisland is ‘pick a realm.’ That’s a fancy way of asking players to choose their preferred server. The first server you choose will become your ‘main’ because Tarisland does not have server transfer. If you decide to switch servers, you’ll have to build your character from scratch. This also means you can create multiple accounts by switching servers and build as many characters as you want.
Character class, choose wiselyNext up on your first day in Tarisland is choosing your character class. There are NINE classes in Tarisland and each class has different roles and specializations. Check out the table below to learn about all the classes, their roles, and specialization paths you can follow in the future before deciding on your ‘main’ character class.
|Class
|Specializations & Roles
|Warrior
|
Rage: Melee, Damage
War Shield: Melee, Tank
|Paladin
|
Justice: Melee, Damage
Guard: Melee, Tank
|Ranger
|
Tamed Beast: Ranged, Damage
Hunting: Ranged, Damage
|Barbarian Fighter
|
Thunder: Melee, Damage
Frozen: Melee, Tank
|Bard
|
Solo: Ranged, Damage
Harmony: Ranged, Healer
|Priest
|
Faith: Ranged, Damage
Pray: Ranged, Healer
|Mage
|
Frost: Ranged, Damage
Flame: Ranged, Damage
|Shadow Swordsman
|
Cunning: Melee, Damage
Duel: Melle, Damage
|Phantom Necro
|Soul Snatch: Ranged, Damage Soul Healing: Ranged, Healer
You can also switch between a male or female character if you choose the Mage or the Paladin class. The rest of the character classes are gender locked.
2
Tip #2 - Master traversing through the map
After you enter Tarisland as the chosen one who has no memories, the game will walk you through the basics like movement, combat, and interacting with the various in-game elements. However, the devs missed the trick by not adding a tutorial for traversing through the vast world of Tarisland. You don’t have to wander around, thinking where to go aimlessly. And you certainly don’t have to walk everywhere.
Navigate using the Navigation BarIn the left corner of the gameplay screen is the Navigation Bar. This is where you’ll see the available Main and Side quests. However, this quest bar doubles as a navigator. Simply tap on the quest to activate guiding lights that provide directions to your destination.
Use a MountEven though walking doesn’t consume any stamina in Tarisland, it does take up a lot of time. Enter MOUNTS! From unicorns to flaming rhinos to magical beasts, you can ride different mounts to travel across the open world.
You’ll get your first mount after clearing the first dungeon with Jeya and flying around the Ancash Canyon on a flying mount. The first mount you’ll get will be a rhino. After that, as you progress through the main story and earn more reputation points, more mounts will become available in the Market. You can also get some mounts as a reward for completing certain quests.
TeleportAs you explore the open world in Tarisland, you’ll see waypoints. Activating all of them should be a priority early on in the game.
Here’s why! These waypoints are essentially teleporters that can help you travel from one point to another in the blink of an eye. The tutorial will guide you through the activation of the first waypoint. After that, any and every waypoint you encounter will get activated automatically. All you have to do is get close to it.
To use these waypoints to teleport, simply tap on the map in the top-right corner of the screen and click on a waypoint nearest to your destination. There are plenty of waypoints in and around the all-important locations in Tarisland.
3
Tip #3 - Try the different game modes
Tarisland offers SIX game modes, evenly distributed between PvE and PvP gameplay.
- Quests - PvE
- Dungeons - PvE
- Raids - PvE
- Arena - PvP
- Duel - PvP
- Battlefield - PvP
Prioritize PvE game modes during the first few hours of the game, especially Quests and Dungeons. Completing the main quests will help you level up and unlock different features of the game. Dungeons are the best way to farm in-game resources like Silver Coins, Character Gear, and more!
Once you get strong enough and gain the required experience, feel free to dive into PvP. You can go solo in Duels or team up and head-to-head with others in Arena and Battlefield.
Some PvP modes are only available for certain hours, depending on your servers. You’d want to familiarize yourself with these time limitations and set up your playtime accordingly.
4
Tip #4 - Join a guild
Guilds unlock early on in Tarisland and you should join one as soon as they unlock for you if you want to keep up with everyone else. Joining a guild will provide a range of benefits. For starters, you’ll get a share of rewards that will bring in plenty of valuable resources. Moreover, joining a guild allows you to use the Guild Warehouse where you can trade items with your guild members. You can use these collaborations to get stronger, progress through the main quests, and level up quickly.
With the freebies from redeem codes in your inventory and the beginner tips from us in your mind, you’re all set to create your legacy in Tarisland and go head-to-head with the best players from all over the world. Stay tuned for more Tarisland guides.