Tarisland guide - Things to do as a beginner

After you enter Tarisland as the chosen one who has no memories, the game will walk you through the basics like movement, combat, and interacting with the various in-game elements. However, the devs missed the trick by not adding a tutorial for traversing through the vast world of Tarisland. You don’t have to wander around, thinking where to go aimlessly. And you certainly don’t have to walk everywhere.

Navigate using the Navigation Bar

Use a Mount

Teleport

In the left corner of the gameplay screen is the Navigation Bar. This is where you’ll see the available Main and Side quests. However, this quest bar doubles as a navigator. Simply tap on the quest to activate guiding lights that provide directions to your destination.Even though walking doesn’t consume any stamina in Tarisland, it does take up a lot of time. Enter MOUNTS! From unicorns to flaming rhinos to magical beasts, you can ride different mounts to travel across the open world.You’ll get your first mount after clearing the first dungeon with Jeya and flying around the Ancash Canyon on a flying mount. The first mount you’ll get will be a rhino. After that, as you progress through the main story and earn more reputation points, more mounts will become available in the Market. You can also get some mounts as a reward for completing certain quests.As you explore the open world in Tarisland, you’ll see waypoints. Activating all of them should be a priority early on in the game.Here’s why! These waypoints are essentially teleporters that can help you travel from one point to another in the blink of an eye. The tutorial will guide you through the activation of the first waypoint. After that, any and every waypoint you encounter will get activated automatically. All you have to do is get close to it.To use these waypoints to teleport, simply tap on the map in the top-right corner of the screen and click on a waypoint nearest to your destination. There are plenty of waypoints in and around the all-important locations in Tarisland.