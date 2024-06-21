Tarisland finally launches, inviting everyone to explore a vast fantasy world with cross-platform play

Experience the thrill of a true MMORPG

Explore nine different classes and 18 specialisations

Indulge in gorgeous visuals and a vast fantasy world

Get ready to free up some storage space on your phone

Level Infinite has finally launched Tarisland, the highly anticipated MMORPG for mobile and PC. Offering gorgeous visuals and cross-platform play, it challenges your dungeon-crawling prowess and teases your thirst for exploration and adventure across a vast fantasy world.

In Tarisland, you can look forward to customising your character's build with nine different classes and 18 specialisations, with a variety of builds you can tinker around with within the deep talent tree system. You can, of course, team up with your online buddies to go on epic raids and dungeon adventures together, because taking down bosses is even sweeter when you've got your best buds fighting by your side.

Given how massive the game is and the level of quality when it comes to the graphics, expect to allocate a good chunk of your phone's memory for a seamless experience. In particular, the Android initial package size is 1.45GB, while the iOS initial package size is a whopping 3.17GB. You will also need to set aside at least 15GB of storage to make sure you don't run into any issues.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more massively multiplayer experiences from your device, why not take a look at our list of the best MMOs on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Tarisland on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.