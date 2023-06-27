Pokemon Go's July 2023 content update brings numerous events as we draw closer to the 7th anniversary celebrations

Just like that, we’ve already gone past the first month of Pokémon Go’s Season 11: Hidden Gems. June saw events like the Axew Community Day, Bech Week, and the Solstice Horizons event. July promises the same amount of action as we close in on the AR Game’s seventh anniversary.

July Raids

Beginning June 29th itself, numerous legendary and really powerful Pokemon will feature in five-star and Mega Raid battles. Heatran and Mega Sableye kick these raids off as they are part of the upcoming Dark Flames event . Raid Hours will be between 6:00 and 7:00 pm local time. Redeem these Pokémon Go codes for heaps of freebies!

Then, between July 6th and 13th, players can get their hands on Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, followed by Regieleki and Regisrago in the second half of the month. On the mega side of things, trainers will find mega versions of Blastoise, Blaziken, and Tyranitar in July.

Spotlight Hours

July 4th - Rufflet with 2x Catch Stardust

July 11th - Wailmer with 2x Catch XP

July 18th - Rhyhorn with 2x Catch Candy

July 25th - Yungoos with 2x Transfer Candy

Events

GO Battle Weekend - Featuring a new Pokémon between 1st and 2nd this time

7th Anniversary Party - This highly awaited annual celebration returns between the 6th and 12th

Community Day Classic - With Squirtle at the helm, on July 9th

Catching Some Z’s - A new event going live on the 15th and 16th

Riolu Hatch Day - On July 22nd

Adventure Week - Another beloved event returns towards the end of the month

Community Day - Second one of the month on the 30th, with the featured Pokémon still under wraps

