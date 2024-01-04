Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is a new open-world adventure featuring the iconic franchise, out now on Apple Arcade

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has officially launched Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom on Apple Arcade, letting subscribers to the service get their hands on plenty of nostalgic fun with the virtual friend that started it all. In particular, you can go on a journey with your digital companion across an even bigger open world throughout the whole of the Tamagotchi planet.

In Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, you can look forward to meeting a colourful cast of characters on a mission to restore peace to the planet after a devastating meteor ravages the land. You'll team up with Mametchi and travel through gorgeous 3D landscapes and unique biomes, each one with its own unique charm that's just waiting to be explored.

There are four lovely characters to meet, namely, Kuchipatchi, Memetchi, Kuromametchi, and Lovelitchi. This comes on top of the 300+ Tamagotchi NPCs; plus, you can also create your very own haven by customising your space with fun cosmetics.

The game also promotes a healthy attitude towards our very own planet earth, as you can find trash and recycle it within the game to help you develop that kind of mindset both virtually and in real life.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom on the iOS App Store as part of an Apple Arcade subscription. The monthly membership costs $6.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.