Mini Mini Golf Golf is a minimalist golfing game that's out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Three More Years GmbH has officially launched Mini Mini Golf Golf, a minimalist golfing game on Android. The title doesn't offer too many bells and whistles, but instead provides a straightforward and fuss-free golfing experience with minimalist visuals and plenty of nostalgic feels.

In Mini Mini Golf Golf, you can look forward to strengthening your putt prowess across 12 handcrafted courses. Perhaps what makes this game stand out is how seemingly random but totally related words are splashed stylistically across each level, adding to the flair of each mini-golf course.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're eager for more titles where you can test your sports skills, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to get your fill?

The game features a variety of modes you can tinker around with, such as Quick Play, Regular Play, and Training. You can also check to see if you've got what it takes to dominate others across the leaderboards.

Based on the trailer, there's this quirky sound effect where each shot you take elicits a reaction from the "audience". It doesn't really contribute to the gameplay itself, but it's a nice touch that adds to the overall charm of the game.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Mini Mini Golf Golf on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.