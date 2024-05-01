The Last Game is a top-down action roguelike out now for the iOS App Store and Google Play

Can we use the term Binding of Isaac-like?

The Last Game is a newly-released roguelike, bullet-hell shooter

Take on hordes of enemies, grab upgrades and complete each loop as you grow in skill

But will this game, which allegedly dispatches with any 'superfluous' additions, stand on its own merits?

The bullet hell, roguelike shooter genre is a seemingly narrow but quite common one. Whether that's games which flip the genre on its head like Vampire Survivors or those which simply take the genre and do it well, like Dragon Pow.

So a new game in that genre is always welcome, and despite the bold name, The Last Game looks as if it'll be another great entry in an already venerable genre, especially on mobile.

The Last Game claims to have removed anything superfluous from it. And that's a bold claim, but given that bullet hell shooters thrive on simplicity it's not a totally ridiculous one either. Just from a glance, we get some definite Binding of Isaac vibes from this game, and with a stripped-back set of mechanics that make you focus on the core appeal of high-octane bullet-dodging, it may just live up to its boasts.

So is it going to be any good? Well if you're wondering that, you may be excited to know that we've got an App Army Assemble in the works for just this game. So you won't have to wait long to find out, watch this space.

But in all seriousness, there does seem a lot to like here, whether that's retro-style graphics, the simple pleasure of the roguelike loop or the inherent excitement of dodging bullets. We always think a simple concept executed without pretension or any unnecessary gimmicks will always trump something flashy and over-the-top.

You can check out The Last Game now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

