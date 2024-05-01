Could Krafton's upcoming life sim inZOI be making the jump to mobile?

Information is surprisingly scant for what could be a real gamechanger of a life-sim

inZOI is a huge new life sim being touted by Krafton

But details on the platform are a bit scant, could this potential game-changer be coming to mobile?

And more importantly, what's it got to mark it out from franchises like The Sims?

Haven't you always wanted to play God? Alright, frightening opening aside, Krafton's upcoming Unreal Engine 5 life simulator inZOI promises to let you do just that. Managing the lives of a huge cast of characters, and customising their city and daily routines, in a new feature showcase, the company has been showing off just what they hope to add to the game. But could it also be making its way to mobile?

inZOI promises to be a graphically stunning life simulator. Which, if you're not clear what that is, it's the genre kick-started by good old PC gaming classic The Sims way back in 2000. That franchise has been a little bit stale for a while now, and already we've seen some fans hoping that inZOI will in fact be what's needed to give the life-simulator genre a kick in the pants.

Just from a glance at the screenshots and gameplay on display, we're getting both a mix of excitement and apprehension. Of course, we'd expect that inZOI gets something of a graphical downgrade if it does come to mobile devices. At the minute, Krafton seem a bit cagey about confirmed platforms although inZOI was promised a 2024 release in the same breath as Dark and Darker Mobile. But at the same time, the most we've been able to find was a confirmed release for PC and a 'probable' for consoles.

Given how strong Krafton's presence is on mobile we'd hardly be surprised if they work to Bear in mind, Krafton is promising not just the classic life-sim experience where you're constrained to a single location, but also unique locations, an entire city to see your characters explore, cars, mod support and the ever-popular photo mode.

It has the potential to be a mega-hit, even more so than some of Krafton's other franchises, after all The Sims (not the franchise, the original game) still has dedicated fans, and the franchise is one of the most popular of all time. So could inZOI take the crown? We'll have to wait and see. And we'll keep you updated about what exactly is going on with inZOI.