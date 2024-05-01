Backflip Madness 2 takes the quirky, crazy gameplay of the original and turns it up a notch

Flip into a new month

Backflip Madness 2 is the back-cracking, spine-busting sequel to Backflip Madness

Out now on iOS, leap across increasingly ridiculous obstacles

Try not to crash headfirst into the ground as you flip to greatness

If you're a reader of a certain pedigree, you may remember that a little over a decade ago we reviewed a game called Backflip Madness. This was a conspicuously crummy-looking game that nonetheless packed a surprisingly engaging core mechanic of sending your ragdollified character leaping backwards off increasingly ridiculous obstacles.

It owed a lot to old flash games and classics like QWOP, offering the simple pleasure of seeing someone backflip off of something and hurt themselves in a gruesome but hilariously outlandish manner. Now, more than ten years later, a sequel to Backflip Madness is hitting the iOS App Store. Check out the gameplay trailer below for a glimpse of what Backflip Madness 2 has to offer!

Backflip Madness 2 continues the simple pleasure of grievous bodily harm the original established. You have a small selection of controls to launch, twist mid-air and land. The goal of the game is quite simply to land on your feet, all while navigating increasingly complex obstacles.

It's simple, and addictive, and if it's anything like the original, which we viewed as something of a sleeper hit, then it's going to be very fun. But those hoping for a massively reworked game with better visuals, may be disappointed as Backflip Madness 2 continues with the conspicuously low-poly aesthetic. Still, great graphics don't necessarily make a good game, so check it out now on the iOS App Store to find out for yourself!

