Talking Tom Time Rush, a new endless runner within the vast Talking Tom franchise, opens pre-registration for Android

Developer Outfit7 has announced a new entry in the massively popular Talking Tom franchise, this time an endless runner called Talking Tom Time Rush. This one is a departure from the series status quo and sees you taking Tom and all of his friends on a journey through various periods of time as you dodge obstacles, collect gold bars and attempt to pass every section.

Talking Tom is an interesting franchise, to say the least. What began as a simple app that allowed you to talk to a cartoon cat has now progressed into sequels, spinoffs, and other character conversation apps like Talking Angela or Talking Ben The Dog. The list is nigh endless nowadays, so these have clearly been a hit.

None of those ever really clicked with me as the content within never progressed beyond simple cosmetic unlocks for your chosen character within the app, and at most you may get some light puzzle action. But Talking Tom Time Rush, along with its prequel Talking Tom Gold Run, seem to be acting as a large leap forward, as they both look to hold some challenging endless runner action in the same vein as Temple Run or Subway Surfers.

In Time Rush, you’ll be able to not only play the legendary Tom himself, but also his friends with the likes of the previously mentioned Angela, Ben The Dog, Hank, Ginger, and Becca. All of these characters appear in a previous game or were in Talking Tom Friends, so followers of these simulation titles will have a field day seeing all their favourites tackling different time periods.

Of course, if you’ve played an endless runner, you know what to expect. Three separate lanes for you to dip and weave between as obstacles come from the top of the screen to you. You’ll collect currency which will lead to more unlocks and new stages and so on.

If you’re a fan of the genre, or the franchise itself, you can currently pre-register for Talking Tom Time Rush at the link below! There’s currently no iOS page up just yet, so stay tuned for pre-order options on that end.

