Talking Tom Time Rush is Outfit7's endless runner that's out now on iOS and Android

Outfit7 has announced the official launch of its new endless runner, Talking Tom Time Rush. Now available on iOS and Android devices across the globe, the colourful title is the latest release from the multinational gaming company’s chart-topping Talking Tom & Friends brand.

In Talking Tom Time Rush, players can take their pick of any of the brand’s six popular main characters from the get-go. Together, they can look forward to joining in on all the fun as Talking Tom and his buddies speed through vibrant worlds filled with everything from pirate ships and dinosaurs, to erupting volcanoes. As Tom and his friends embark on their spectacular quest through the Magic Gate, players can unlock special paths, take on exciting challenges and discover fun collectables along the way.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done on Talking Tom Time Rush,” says Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. “It’s a game full of adventure and fun for players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy, and a great addition to the Talking Tom & Friends gaming universe. With every new product we create, we’re committed to building on our success and delivering high-quality gaming experiences for our players.”

The game also features vibrant new outfits to collect, and there are plenty of in-game goodies and vehicles up for grabs too. If you're keen on exploring uncharted territories and prehistoric lands with your favourite Talking Tom & Friends characters, you can download Talking Tom Time Rush here today, or visit the official website.